Driver dead after fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a car crash near Brockville, Ont. that has left one driver dead.

OPP posted to social media that they responded to a single-vehicle collision at around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

The crash occurred on County Road 18 between County Road 21 and Sixth Concession Road in Augusta Township, about 31 kilometres northeast of Brockville, Ont.

OPP said the driver's injuries are fatal but provided no other details.

The section of the road where the collision occurred remains closed as Grenville OPP investigate the cause of the collision.

Technical Collision Investigators are on route to assist with the investigation.