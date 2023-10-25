OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver crashes into McArthur Avenue store

    Ottawa firefighters on scene after a driver crashed into a business on McArthur Avenue. Oct. 25, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters on scene after a driver crashed into a business on McArthur Avenue. Oct. 25, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa Fire Services says a Vanier store was severely damaged when a driver crashed through the front of it Wednesday afternoon.

    OFS says someone drove through the entrance of the Moussa Mini Market and Meat Shop on McArthur Avenue near Lacasse Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

    Ottawa police called OFS to inspect the structural integrity of the building, spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

    One of the support beams of the two-storey structure was damaged in the crash and the fire service's structural collapse team was dispatched to the scene and spent about 2.5 hours shoring up the building.

    A city of Ottawa building inspector was also sent to the store.

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News