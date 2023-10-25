Driver crashes into McArthur Avenue store

Ottawa Fire Services says a Vanier store was severely damaged when a driver crashed through the front of it Wednesday afternoon.

OFS says someone drove through the entrance of the Moussa Mini Market and Meat Shop on McArthur Avenue near Lacasse Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Ottawa police called OFS to inspect the structural integrity of the building, spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

One of the support beams of the two-storey structure was damaged in the crash and the fire service's structural collapse team was dispatched to the scene and spent about 2.5 hours shoring up the building.

A city of Ottawa building inspector was also sent to the store.

No injuries were reported.