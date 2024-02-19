OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver crashes into gas station in Arnprior, Ont.

    Damage to an Arnprior, Ont. gas station is boarded up Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, after a driver crashed through the front window. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Damage to an Arnprior, Ont. gas station is boarded up Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, after a driver crashed through the front window. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake in Arnprior Monday, which led to them crashing into a local gas station.

    A senior drove through the front windows of the W.O. Stinson and Sons gas station near the corner of Vanjumar Drive and White Lake Road just before noon. No charges are being laid.

    OPP said no injuries were reported, but posts on social media said a child who was at the store at the time of the incident suffered some bruises.

    The vehicle had already been removed and the damaged window had been boarded up by Monday afternoon.

