Ottawa

    • Driver crashes into a tree in Ottawa's east end

    Ottawa fire says a vehicle left the road and struck a tree at the intersection of Canaan Road and Etienne Road at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire Service/X) Ottawa fire says a vehicle left the road and struck a tree at the intersection of Canaan Road and Etienne Road at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire Service/X)

    One person was treated for injuries after a vehicle left a road in Ottawa's east end and struck a tree.

    Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canaan Road and Etienne Road at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the single occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside.

    "Firefighters quickly used cribbing to stabilize the vehicle and charged a hose line as a precaution," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the doors and the B-post between the front and rear doors to help extricate the driver.

    No other information has been released.

