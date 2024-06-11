Driver charged in fatal collision with pedestrian in South Frontenac

A driver has been charged following a fatal collision in South Frontenac in January.

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of Bedford Road, north of the village of Sydenham, at around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. The pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, was killed.

The driver remained at the scene and assisted police with the investigation, OPP said.

On Tuesday, OPP said the 38-year-old driver was charged with one count of careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on July 8.