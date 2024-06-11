OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver charged in fatal collision with pedestrian in South Frontenac

    OPP generic
    Share

    A driver has been charged following a fatal collision in South Frontenac in January.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of Bedford Road, north of the village of Sydenham, at around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. The pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, was killed.

    The driver remained at the scene and assisted police with the investigation, OPP said.

    On Tuesday, OPP said the 38-year-old driver was charged with one count of careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on July 8.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News