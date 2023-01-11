Driver, 24, critically injured in crash west of Kingston

A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Greater Napanee, Ont.

The crash on County Road 9 happened around 8:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release Wednesday morning. Police say the westbound vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled.

The 24-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath. They were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

County Road 9 was closed for most of the night between Fitchett Road and Cuthill Lane.