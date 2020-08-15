BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- Nathalie Lavergne says it's time to give back to the Brockville community for how they've dealt with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've asked them you know, don't go there, don't go here. It's time to say yes, and if we can give them a tap on the back to say hey we did great, that's awesome," Lavergne said.

Noting the success of Brockville Movies in the Park, a summertime tradition, Lavergne thought about a drive-in movie night.

"There were a lot of people asking and looking around at other communities and their drive-in events, so I figured why not?" she said.

The city councillor and event promoter reached out to the Brockville police and they agreed to loan their screen and projector.

Next, to find a location.

"I thought you know what, we got the space in the back, might as well try it," said Andrew Wolford-Davis of Stingers Paintball in the old Brockville Shopping Centre.

"We're opening the back parking lot and then we'll put the screen, hopefully we're going to try up on the roof and then this way is doesn't matter how high your car is you can still see it," Wolford-Davis said.

The parking lot is large enough to hold about 60 cars with enough space to keep physically distanced.

Lavergne is asking people to stay in their vehicles, so no lawn chairs are allowed.

The price will be $20 per vehicle, with all money collected going to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville.

"They couldn't do the rib fest this year so we're going to be there to try and boost their spirit. Hopefully we are going to be close to five thousand dollars if we are able to fill all of the spots for the four weekends," Lavergne said.

The first night is planed for Aug. 22 if everything comes together. Movies will include Ratatouille, Yesterday, E.T. and a double header of Back to the Future and The Breakfast Club.

Local businesses and organizations like the Kinsmen and Revolution Skate Shop have stepped up to help with the movie licensing fees and Ford Electric has agreed to loan their radio transmitter.

"It's a chance for all the businesses to work together and try and do something for the community that's supported them through this whole thing," Wolford-Davis said. "People have been locked up and it gives them a chance to kind of come out and get to see everybody again and as much as you can, still doing the social distancing thing."

A canteen will be set up inside Stingers and washrooms will be available as well.

Lavergne hopes to have everything finalized early next week and ticket reservations and payment will be done exclusively online.

"We might have a few bumps and we might make some mistakes but we're all doing it with our heart to make sure that everyone's having a good time," Lavergne said.