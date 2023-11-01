Dorion relieved of his duties as GM of the Ottawa Senators

Pierre Dorion is out as general manager of the Ottawa Senators.

New owner Michael Andlauer and president Steve Staois announced Wednesday afternoon that Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties after eight years as general manager of the franchise.

News of Dorion's dismissal comes hours after the National Hockey League announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment stemming from their role in a voided deal by the Las Vegas Golden Knights that would have sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks last season.

Dorion was the Senators' eighth general manager in franchise history and served eight years in the position. Dorion was hired in 2016 as GM, after serving as a scout, chief amateur scout, director of player personnel and assistant general manager. The Senators advanced to the eastern conference final against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, the final season the Senators made the playoffs under Dorion.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL announced the Sens will lose a draft pick for their 2021 trade of Dadonov to the Golden Knights, and subsequent, invalidated trade that would have sent the forward to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

The NHL confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the team will lose pick as a result of Dorion giving the Golden Knights wrong information about the existence of Dadonov's 10-team 'no-move' clause. The Senators traded Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021 for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick.

The Knights did not know of Dadonov's clause, which caused problems during the 2022 trade deadline.

The Golden Knights had traded Dadonov to the Ducks in exchange for two defenceman. The deal, however, was cancelled by the league because the Ducks were one of the teams on Dadonov's no-trade list.

In a statement on X, the Golden Knights said: "we appreciate the league's diligence on this matter and respect the decision. The club will have no further comment."

Dadonov, who currently plays with the Dallas Stars, first joined the Senators as a free agent in 2020.

He was traded to Las Vegas after one season and, after the failed trade to the Ducks, was moved to the Montreal Canadiens. He was traded to the Stars last February.

The Senators have announced a press conference at 3:15 p.m. There is no word on what the Senators will announce.