Domestic dispute call leads to killing of family dog charges in Pembroke: OPP

A 43-year-old man from Pembroke has been charged with several offences including the killing of a family dog, says Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers say they were called on Dec. 25, 2023 to a report of a domestic dispute that was happening in the city of Pembroke. When they arrived on scene, the victim told them that the man had been involved with multiple incidents in the spring of 2023, including the killing of a family dog.

The accused man has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm - choke, suffocate or strangle - two counts, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, killing or injuring animal and fail to comply with probation - four counts.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on a future date.

Help is available for anyone living in an abusive relationship. Contact Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at (800) 267 4930. The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is also available 24/7 for information and support at (800) 663 3060. In case of an emergency, call 911.