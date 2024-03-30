Dog found on Highway 401 by tow truck driver, reunited with owner: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday.

“We were able to locate the owner, and Argo has been reunited!” The OPP said.

The dog was found on the highway by a tow truck driver, police said.

The driver brought the dog to Grenville OPP for help to locate the owner, the OPP added.