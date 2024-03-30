OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Dog found on Highway 401 by tow truck driver, reunited with owner: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday.

    “We were able to locate the owner, and Argo has been reunited!” The OPP said.

    The dog was found on the highway by a tow truck driver, police said.

    The driver brought the dog to Grenville OPP for help to locate the owner, the OPP added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News