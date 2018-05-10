

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Thousands of people are expected in downtown Ottawa today for the March for Life.

The annual pro-life demonstration will start at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown streets.

Organizers say the rally will feature “political, spiritual and pro-life leaders who will attest to this year’s theme of being Pro-Life All In.”

Speakers will include Ottawa Archbishop Terrence Prendergast, Thomas Cardinal Collins of the Archdiocese of Toronto and Kitchener MP Harold Albrecht.

Ottawa Police are warning commuters to expect traffic disruptions in the downtown core. Police say there will be road closures beginning at 1 p.m., and continuing until 4 p.m.

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes for the afternoon drive home.

A counter protest march is also planned for downtown Ottawa today. The Coalition to End the "March for Life" says it is rallying because it still "needs to fight for reproductive justice."

A march will begin at Confederation Park at 12:30 p.m.