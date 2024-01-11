'Deficit is an acute problem': Queen's University eyes drastic cutbacks, addresses students

Faculty and staff at Queen's University are not certain about the university's future amid financial difficulties.

This comes after leaked document show some courses in the faculty of arts and sciences with less than 10 students will be cut.

On Dec. 11, 2023, Matthew Evans, provost, and Barbara Crow, dean of arts and science addressed staff and faculty during a town hall, saying layoffs aren’t planned, noting that everything is possible.

Meanwhile, the university addressed its students in a letter confirming its financial crisis, saying "the deficit is an acute problem," requiring immediate action.

Though the university is cutting costs to tackle the problem, getting out of the current financial crisis requires long-term planning, the letter reads.

"It is true that the university is facing significant financial challenges. Costs have exceeded revenue to an unsustainable level with an operating budget deficit for the current fiscal year 2023-24 initially projected to be over $62 million. This is ten percent of our total operating budget of slightly more than $600 million," read the letter.

The university adds cutting costs is a necessary step to protect its core academic mission of research and teaching.

"It will take significant efforts from faculties and shared service units to reduce costs and reach a balanced budget within the next two years. Immediate pressures require us to take immediate action," read the letter. "We must also look to build a long-term future for Queen’s that is fiscally sustainable."