OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'Deficit is an acute problem': Queen's University eyes drastic cutbacks, addresses students

    Queen's University in Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Queen's University in Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

    Faculty and staff at Queen's University are not certain about the university's future amid financial difficulties.

    This comes after leaked document show some courses in the faculty of arts and sciences with less than 10 students will be cut.

    On Dec. 11, 2023, Matthew Evans,  provost, and Barbara Crow, dean of arts and science addressed staff and faculty during a town hall, saying layoffs aren’t planned, noting that everything is possible.

    Meanwhile, the university addressed its students in a letter confirming its financial crisis, saying "the deficit is an acute problem," requiring immediate action.

    Though the university is cutting costs to tackle the problem, getting out of the current financial crisis requires long-term planning, the letter reads.

    "It is true that the university is facing significant financial challenges. Costs have exceeded revenue to an unsustainable level with an operating budget deficit for the current fiscal year 2023-24 initially projected to be over $62 million. This is ten percent of our total operating budget of slightly more than $600 million," read the letter. 

    The university adds cutting costs is a necessary step to protect its core academic mission of research and teaching.

    "It will take significant efforts from faculties and shared service units to reduce costs and reach a balanced budget within the next two years. Immediate pressures require us to take immediate action," read the letter. "We must also look to build a long-term future for Queen’s that is fiscally sustainable."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News