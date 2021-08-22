OTTAWA -- Residents were forced to flee to their balconies for safety during a debris fire in the hallway of an apartment building in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in a residential building on Cedarwood Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

Callers told 911 there was heavy black smoke in the fifth floor hallway, and they were unable to evacuate the building. Residents remained on their balconies until the fire was extinguished.

Ottawa fire says firefighters quickly extinguished a debris fire in the hallway and ventilated smoke from the building.

Ottawa paramedics assessed one person on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.