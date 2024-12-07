Winter travel advisory issued for Ottawa this Saturday

A winter travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa. The advisory was issued Saturday morning and will be in effect starting this afternoon and tonight.

A local amount of snow amounting to 10 to 15 centimetres is expected for the capital this Saturday, as “an Alberta Clipper will bring snow across the area which could make for hazardous travel conditions,” says the weather agency in the advisory.

"Snow will progress southeastward through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east late tonight or Sunday morning," reads the advisory.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly."

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking drivers to adjust to winter driving conditions and to drive safely.

"Leave extra space between vehicles and don't make any sudden maneuvers," the OPP said on X Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service is reminding drivers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles before hitting the roads. The city's police service notes that it's important to keep a warm blanket in the emergency kit, and to keep the phone fully charged.

In a post on X, OC Transpo said buses, Line 1 and ParaTranspo "will operate according to conditions for safety," from Saturday night till Sunday evening.

"Service delays are expected, depending on road conditions. Be safe, plan ahead, and allow extra time for your travels," OC Transpo said on X.

Weather forecast

Environment Canada calls for a high of -5 C, which feels like minus 12 with windchill this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather agency calls for a low of -6 C and periods of snow beginning early this evening, 10 to 15 cm of snow.

Sunday, a high of 3 C, and periods of snow ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy skies are expected. A low of - 5 C, and cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are anticipated for the night.

The snow will continue through Monday. The weather agency says a low of -2 C and a 40 per cent chance are forecasted for Monday. A low of -2 C and periods of snow or freezing rain are forecasted for the night.

Ottawa saw 12 cm of snow already this week.