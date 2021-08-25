OTTAWA -- Otto's BMW dealership in Ottawa's south end has hit the brakes on plans to expand their parking lot into a forest.

The dealership off Hunt Club Road proposed paving over nearly two hectares of trees and green space for a new parking lot. It would have created 79 new parking spaces for employees and 377 storage spaces.

After weeks of protests by community members, Coun. Riley Brockington says the applicant has withdrawn its application to reassess it.

Brockington tells CTV News Ottawa the consultant working with Otto's BMW told him they have pulled their application while they assess other locations for the new parking lot.

The zoning bylaw amendment application was to be debated at the Planning Committee meeting on Sept. 9.

Residents in the south end were upset with the proposal to remove trees and green space for a new parking lot for the dealership.

"When you are cutting down trees to build a parking lot, that is beyond me," said Don Paice in an interview with CTV News Ottawa this summer.

"They are paving paradise to put up a parking lot .. that's what they are doing."