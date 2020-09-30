OTTAWA -- A dealer at the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Loto Quebec says the employee last worked on Monday while she was asymptomatic.

"When the employee began experiencing symptoms the following day, she did not go to work and immediately informed her supervisors," said Loto Quebec on Wednesday afternoon.

"The employee contacted public health authorities, was tested the same day and received her results a few hours later."

Since the Casino du Lac-Leamy reopened on July 23, this is the first case of COVID-19 to occur among the 900 employees at the facility.

Loto Quebec says the casino fully disinfects the gaming areas and employee areas after closing every night.

"After being informed of the employee’s test result, the Casino again completely disinfected all areas," said Loto Quebec.

"All employees are obligated to follow the strictest of health measures including the use of face masks and face shields. What’s more, each employee is required to fill out a self-evaluation form before coming to work."

Loto Quebec says the number of gaming tables and customers per table have been reduced to meet two-metre distancing requirements between customers. Partitions have also been installed when distancing is not possible.

During operating hours, all surfaces in the casino are cleaned daily.

Casino du Lac Leamy is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No new visitors are allowed in after midnight.

