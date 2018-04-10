

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario Provincial Police say 2017 was one of the deadliest years in recent history on Ontario’s roads.

New data shows 343 people died on OPP-patrolled roads last year, up from 307 deaths in 2016.

The OPP says there were increases in fatalities linked to driver inattentiveness, speed and not-wearing seatbelts.

Inattentive-related behaviours were linked to 83 deaths on Ontario roads in 2017, up from 64 in 2016. Speeding was blamed for 75 deaths last year, up from 54 in 2016.

OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes says “the OPP is saddened and disappointed to see 2017 mark one of the worst years in recent history for fatalities on and off the road. As is the case every year, the majority of these deaths were preventable and attributed to poor driving behaviours.”