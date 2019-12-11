If you're planning on shipping a package in time for Christmas, you don't have much time to spare.

Wednesday is the Canada Post deadline for ensuring your holiday packages get to their destinations on time within Canada.

Of course, you can delay a bit longer if you want to pay more for shipping. Canada Post says packages shipped by Xpresspost within Canada by Dec. 20 will reach their destinations on time. For their Priority service, the deadlines is Dec. 23.

For shipping to the U.S., the regular deadline has already passed. But the Xpresspost deadline is this Friday, Dec. 13, and the Priority Worldwide deadline is Thursday, Dec. 19.

For holiday cards within Canada, the deadlines are different. Canada Post says if you're sending a card within the same city, sending it by Friday, Dec. 20 should get it there by Christmas. Within a province, the deadline is Thursday, Dec. 19. Across provinces, it's Wednesday, Dec 18.

The deadlines for Europe and other international destinations vary. You can check Canada Post's website for the full details.

These are deadlines that apply to packages being shipped from one person to another. With online ordering, the shipping turnarounds are much faster.