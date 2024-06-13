O-Train east extension won't be ready until after May 2025: Amilcar

The head of OC Transpo says the extension of the Confederation Line LRT to the east end will not be ready next spring.

Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar told councillors at Thursday's Transit Commission meeting that the Stage 2 extension bringing trains from Blair station east to Trim won't launch before the summer of 2025.

Her comments came in response to a question from Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, who asked whether it would be ready in time for the 2025 Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting in late May.

"No, not May," Amilcar replied.

Tierney asked when riders in the east end could expect to board the train.

"We can come back but we anticipate it could be during the summertime. But it will not be in May for sure," Amilcar said.

Prior to this, the most recent timeline the city had offered for the eastern extension was spring of 2025. Before that, it was suggested the line would be ready in January 2025.

City staff have been cautious about offering hard opening dates for Stage 2 LRT following the problematic launch of Stage 1. The north-south Trillium Line is expected to launch sometime this year, with staff saying the earliest a public launch could happen is mid-August. The western Line 1 extension is slated for late 2026.

Amilcar said more updates would be available at the next Light Rail Subcommittee meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 29.