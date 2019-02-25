

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A high-profile case involving an Ottawa Police officer returns to court Monday.

Cst. Daniel Montsion is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Montsion has pleaded not guilty.

Knuckle-plated gloves used during the arrest will be a key argument for the Crown. A pre-existing heart condition is part of the defense.

The trial had been adjourned for two weeks after a dramatic turn on day two of proceedings.

The defense argued a surveillance video showing the July 2016 arrest had been disclosed only the day before the trial and had been slowed down. Lawyers for Montsion say that it may have changed investigators’ perceptions about the case.

The Crown said it was working with SIU investigators to deal with the video.

Prosecutor Philip Perlmutter said they had only been made aware of that version of the video on the Sunday before the trial.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly granted the adjournment requested by the defense, to allow lawyers to do their own forensic analysis on the video.

12 weeks have been set aside for the trial, which began Feb. 4.