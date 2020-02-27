OTTAWA -- A raging fire in the heart of Vanier has destroyed a commercial building with multiple businesses inside.

According to Ottawa Fire, an employee at 81 Montreal Road called to report a haze inside the building around 6:45 p.m. Thursday night. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke continued to worsen. A second alarm was declared by firefighters when they found flames burning in multiple parts of the building, including the floors and walls.

A short time later, fire crews had to evacuate after the building started to show signs of collapse. A third alarm was called at that point. Firefighters continued with a defensive attack, trying to save the buildings surrounding the fire.

The blaze was in a two-storey building that houses a pawn shop, an appliance store and a church, just west of the Vanier Parkway.

UPDATE: Fire crews continue to battle massive fire on Montreal Rd. in Vanier. Crews on scene say this is now a defensive attack. No injuries reported #ottnews (��: Lise Ausman) pic.twitter.com/VWkgd7RySX — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) February 28, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at $600,000.

Ottawa Fire says heavy equipment was requested to help demolish the building.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Jen McNeely told CTV News Ottawa that the "cause is undetermined because of severe damage."

Montreal Road remains closed Friday morning between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.

OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 81 Montreal Road. Fire is in a 2-storey commercial unit. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/7iYF5OVq42 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 28, 2020