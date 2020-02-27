Damage estimated at $600,000 after fire destroys Montreal Road building
Ottawa Firefighters battle a blaze on Montreal Road Feb. 27, 2020 (Saron Fanel / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A raging fire in the heart of Vanier has destroyed a commercial building with multiple businesses inside.
According to Ottawa Fire, an employee at 81 Montreal Road called to report a haze inside the building around 6:45 p.m. Thursday night. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke continued to worsen. A second alarm was declared by firefighters when they found flames burning in multiple parts of the building, including the floors and walls.
A short time later, fire crews had to evacuate after the building started to show signs of collapse. A third alarm was called at that point. Firefighters continued with a defensive attack, trying to save the buildings surrounding the fire.
The blaze was in a two-storey building that houses a pawn shop, an appliance store and a church, just west of the Vanier Parkway.
No injuries have been reported.
Damage is estimated at $600,000.
Ottawa Fire says heavy equipment was requested to help demolish the building.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Jen McNeely told CTV News Ottawa that the "cause is undetermined because of severe damage."
Montreal Road remains closed Friday morning between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.
OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.