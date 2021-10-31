OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a mischief incident at the McNabb Community Centre.

Investigators are now treating damage to an external door at the centre on Percy Street as a mischief investigation, not a possible firearms investigation.

An employee discovered damage to a door at the McNabb Community Centre on Friday evening.

Mayor Jim Watson had said on Twitter he was "troubled to learn that shots were fired" outside the centre. Coun. McKenney said on Saturday that they were told by police that property damage to an external door could have been caused by a firearm.

Police are now looking to identify two persons of interest in connection to an incident that occurred between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday in the Gladstone Avenue and Percy Street area.

The first person was in his early 40s to late 50s, with a dark moustache, and was wearing a brown winter-style jacket, dark toque, dark pants and black and white runners. Police say he was seen with a blue reel-style leash holding a knee-high brown coloured dog with a multi-coloured face.

The second person is in his early 30s to late 40s, wearing a black hoody with white logo on the front, dark pants with a black bandana hanging out the left rear pocket, dark coloured baseball cap and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police Central District Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.