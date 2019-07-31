

Early Wednesday morning, cyclists will gather just one week after a 13-year-old Orléans boy died when he was struck by a vehicle on Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard. Cycling advocates are gathering today at Ottawa City Hall at 8 a.m. to demand for safer roadways.

Simon Khouri died when he was riding his bike at the Highway 174 on-ramp on July 23. Bike Ottawa and Ecology Ottawa have organized a vigil to remember Simon and to also urge the City of Ottawa to improve bike safety. The group also wants the City to implement, "Vision Zero", a road safety program aiming ot eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.