OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be able to start checking out materials from the Ottawa Public Library next month.

The Ottawa Public Library Board approved the COVID-19 “Recovery Priority One Plan”, outlining plans to reopen six branches for curbside pickup and resuming home deliveries to vulnerable residents.

Under the plan, the six branches will open on June 8 to accept returns and allow residents to schedule appointments to pickup held items.

On June 15, curbside pickup will begin at the six branches.

The six branches that will be open for curbside pickup and returns are the downtown Main branch, Beaverbrook branch, Cumberland branch, Greenboro branch, Nepean Centrepointe and Ruth E. Dickinson branch.

The hours of operation for curbside pickup at the branches will be:

Mondays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All returned material would be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before it is available to borrow.

The Ottawa Public Library estimates approximately 500,000 items are currently checked out during the pandemic.