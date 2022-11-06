CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools and the final council meeting: Five stories to watch this week

Education workers continue "political protest" and Ottawa City Council meets for the final time during the 2018-22 term.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Education workers' hold "political protest"

Dozens of schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will remain closed to in-person learning this week, as education workers continue what the union calls a "political protest'.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees-Ontario School Board Council of Unions walked off the job on Friday after the Ontario government imposed a new four-year contract on education workers and made any strike action illegal.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Sunday morning, CUPE-OSBCU president Laura Walton says the union is receiving support from parents and other unions.

"Right now, what November looks like is ongoing political protests and I think what's really, really interesting is the level of support and solidarity that is starting to grow day, by day, by day," Walton told CFRA Weekends with Andrew Pinsent.

Nine school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have said schools will be closed to in-person learning this week, and classes will move online. The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says 12 schools will be closed for in-person learning this week because CUPE members work in those schools.

The Lafferty family joined education workers and supports on the picket line during day one of CUPE's political protest in Ottawa and across Ontario. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Final Ottawa City Council meeting

Ottawa City Council will meet Wednesday for the final time for the 2018-2022 term.

It will be the final council meeting for Mayor Jim Watson and 11 councillors, who are departing Ottawa City Hall.

It has been a busy four years for the current council, including passing the Official Plan, Stage 2 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit plan, the addition to the Chateau Laurier. Council also dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa.

Mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe and the new council will be sworn-in on Nov. 15.

A sign during the CUPE protest outside Liberal MPP Ted Hsu's office in Kingston on Friday. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Rick Chiarelli

One of the final votes of the current city council will deal with an integrity commissioner's report that concluded Coun. Rick Chiarelli harassed and bullied a young female staffer.

In a report for council, Integrity Commissioner Karen Shepherd finds Chiarelli violated the Code of Conduct for Members of Council for allegations that date back to 2013, and recommends a 90-day suspension of pay.

Chiarelli denied both allegations in interviews with the investigator.

Shepherd recommends council receive the report that finds Chiarelli contravened two sections of the code of conduct, suspend the councillor's pay for 90 days and require he make a written or verbal public apology.

RIck Chiarelli appears at Ottawa City Council on Feb. 26, 2020. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Emergencies Act Inquiry continues

The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will look at the blockades at border crossings in Windsor, Ont. and Coutts, Alberta this week.

On Monday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor Police acting deputy chief Jason Crowley will be the first to testify.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates and supporting the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa set up a blockade in Windsor, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge. Protesters continued demonstrating for about a week before a court injunction was granted on Feb. 11 to clear them from the area.

Last week, the inquiry heard from former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly and organizers of the convoy.

The Federal Court is expected to rule on Monday whether Premier Doug Ford and former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones must testify at the public inquiry.

Day 3 of Windsor blockade impacts border traffic

Remembrance Day

Ceremonies will be held in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario this week to mark Remembrance Day.

The National Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the National War Memorial.

This year's ceremony will include a full grand Veterans' Parade and a fly-past.

For a full list of Remembrance Day ceremonies across the region, click here.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Board of Health meeting. 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting. 5 p.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks. 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting. 10 a.m.

Friday

Remembrance Day

Ottawa 67's host Oshawa. 7 p.m. at TD Place.