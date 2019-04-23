

CTV Ottawa





CTV Ottawa has been recognized as the winner of four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including best newscast.

The awards recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

CTV Ottawa was named best newscast in a large market for its coverage of the September tornadoes – Path of Destruction. The breaking news coverage captured the chaotic first hours after six tornadoes tore through our region.

“When the tornadoes hit, everyone in the building dropped everything they were doing and fanned out across the region to cover what was happening, as it happened. I’m so proud to work with this fantastic team every day,” said CTV Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson.

“Working with the team at CTV Ottawa is a great privilege" said John Ruttle, CTV News at Six Producer. "To be recognized for our story-telling, and for our response to breaking news, is an honour.”

CTV Ottawa’s Catherine Lathem and cameraman and editor Dave Charbonneau have also been honoured for best feature report on a medical first face transplant for Gatineau man Maurice Desjardins.

Regional Contact’s Joel Haslam has been recognized for ‘Steam Power,’ a story about an RCMP officer living with PTSD. The team involved includes cameraman Jeff Dorn, editor Tony Zito and graphic artist Joey Lavergne.

CTV Ottawa is also being honoured for excellence in sports reporting for Terry Marcotte’s story, ‘Unmasking cancer,’ about an Ottawa Hospital nurse who paints specialized masks for young cancer patients. Cameraman Dave Charbonneau and editor Zane Burtnyk were also involved in this feature.

“I am thrilled for our news team to be recognized for the hard work and dedication they put in daily to bringing our viewers the very best local news coverage.,” says Peter Angione, the Director of News and Information Programming for Bell Media Ottawa.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in June.