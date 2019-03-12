CTV Ottawa and NEWSTALK 580 CFRA have been named the finalists for eight Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards for the Central Region.

The awards recognize the best story-telling, journalists and content in TV, radio and digital.

CTV News Ottawa is a finalist in the following seven categories:

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

  • CTV News Ottawa - CTV News Ottawa, Tornado - Path of Destruction

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CTV News Ottawa - Tornado - Path of Destruction

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CTV News Ottawa - Tornado: Recovery & Rebuilding

Data Storytelling

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Excellence in Innovation

  • CTV News Ottawa – LRT Exercise Gone Wrong

Excellent in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

  • CTV News Ottawa – Steam Power, An RCMP Officer Living with PTSD Finds Peace on the Water

In the radio category, NEWSTALK 580 CFRA is a finalist for the Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll is nominated for its coverage of the Melnyk Media Madness.

Central Region winners will be announced on April 6 in Toronto.