CTV Ottawa and NEWSTALK 580 CFRA nominated for eight RTDNA awards
CTV News Ottawa is the finalist for multiple RTDNA awards for coverage of the tornadoes in Ottawa and Gatineau in September 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:11AM EDT
CTV Ottawa and NEWSTALK 580 CFRA have been named the finalists for eight Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards for the Central Region.
The awards recognize the best story-telling, journalists and content in TV, radio and digital.
CTV News Ottawa is a finalist in the following seven categories:
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa - CTV News Ottawa, Tornado - Path of Destruction
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV News Ottawa - Tornado - Path of Destruction
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV News Ottawa - Tornado: Recovery & Rebuilding
Data Storytelling
- CTV News Ottawa - Life Saving Drones
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Remembrance in a Restaurant, An American honours Canadian Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice
Excellence in Innovation
- CTV News Ottawa – LRT Exercise Gone Wrong
Excellent in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV News Ottawa – Steam Power, An RCMP Officer Living with PTSD Finds Peace on the Water
In the radio category, NEWSTALK 580 CFRA is a finalist for the Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll is nominated for its coverage of the Melnyk Media Madness.
Central Region winners will be announced on April 6 in Toronto.