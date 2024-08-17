OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break

    CTV Ottawa
    Share

    CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.

    Much of CTV's eastern Canadian broadcast transmission capability run through a facility flooded by the break in Montreal.

    We are limited to bringing you a shortened newscast that will be repeated throughout the hour.

    Updated live, local and breaking news can be found at CTVNewsOttawa.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News