500 gr fresh strawberries, halved

125 gr sugar

4 gr of pectin

10 gr lemon juice

10 gr orange juice

18 gr of lavender (finely cut)

Instructions:

In a sauce pan, mix strawberries, sugar and lemon juice on medium heat.

When the mixture starts boiling, add the orange juice with the pectin and the lavender.

Let steam on medium heat for 10 minute or until the jam gets thicker.

Let cool down and store in a container covering it with a plastic film.

This recipe can serve 4-6 persons and can be stored in the fridge for a week.

Makes 10-12 servings.



Assembling the parfait:

• In a glass jar, using a small spoon fill the bottom of the jar with 2 oz. of plain Greek yogurt.

• Add a teaspoon of Dulce de Leche on top of yogurt.

• Add a teaspoon of the granola and a teaspoon of the strawberry lavender jam, add some fresh sliced strawberries and repeat this operation twice until the jar is filled.

• Top with your favorite fresh fruit and serve as desired.

