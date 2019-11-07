

Korey Kealey





Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 13 minutes

Makes 9 rolls



1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

8 oz (250 g) Ontario Mushrooms, finely chopped

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped Ontario Shallots

1 tsp (5 mL) dried tarragon leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/4 cup (50 mL) grated Ontario Asiago

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

6 sheets phyllo pastry

3 tbsp (45 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley



In large skillet, melt 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, tarragon and salt; cook, stirring often, until mushrooms seem dry, about 10 minutes. Turn into bowl. Stir in cheese and 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped parsley. (If making ahead, cover and refrigerate up to 2 days.)



For rolls, melt remaining 6 tbsp (90 mL) butter. Lay 1 phyllo sheet on work surface with long end closest to you. Cover remaining phyllo with damp tea towel to prevent drying out. Lightly brush phyllo sheet with butter. Scatter about 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the coarsely chopped parsley on top of the phyllo sheet. Top with another phyllo sheet and brush with butter.



Cut pastry sheets vertically into three 5-inch (12 cm) wide strips. Discard leftover thin strips. Mound about 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the filling, 1-inch (2.5 cm) from bottom of 1 strip. Pat filling into log shape, leaving 1/2-inch (1 cm) phyllo border on both sides. Fold in both long sides of phyllo strip, about 1/2-inch (1 cm) wide, bringing them up and over filling ends. Lightly brush folded sides with butter. Fold bottom edge of phyllo strip over filling and roll up. Brush roll with butter and place seam side down on nonstick baking sheet. Repeat process twice more making 9 rolls. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven until golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.