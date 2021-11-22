OTTAWA -- It's time to start building the Toy Mountain.

CTV and MOVE 100's annual Toy Mountain campaign is underway, with the goal to leave no child in Ottawa without a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Each year, Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army provide toys to thousands of children in Ottawa for Christmas.

The Toy Mountain campaign will be collecting toys right up until Friday, Dec. 17.

You can help build the Toy Mountain by making a donation online to help buy toys in bulk or by donating a new toy. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at several locations in Ottawa including St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre and Carlingwood Shopping Centre.

For a complete list of Toy Mountain Drop Off locations, click here.