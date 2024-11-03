Crews to begin leaving extra garbage at the curb this week under Ottawa's 3-item garbage limit

Ottawa's garbage collectors will begin leaving extra items at the curb this week, as the city ramps up enforcement of the new three-item garbage limit.

The new garbage limit took effect on September 30, as the city looks to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill. In October, all garbage items were collected, and a courtesy tag was left if the three-item limit was exceeded.

Starting this week, the city will begin enforcing the new three-item limit, with collectors leaving one item at the curb with a courtesy tag if a household exceeds the garbage limit. Households wanting to have more than three items for pickup at the curb will need to place the items in a yellow City of Ottawa bag.

The yellow bags are available at 11 hardware stores, 13 community centres and six city client service centres, with four bags costing $17.60.

In December, any garbage items over the three-item limit will be left at the curb with a courtesy tag, unless it's in a yellow bag.

There is no limit on the number of items in recycling and compost bins.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the three-item garbage limit.

What counts as a garbage item?

A garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item. The city says households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres, "so long as the weight is less than 33 pounds per bin."

An item could also be furniture or a bulky item that can’t be reused or donated.

What are examples of three-item combinations?

The city of Ottawa says households can put out any combination of accepted garbage items as long as they stay within the limit of three. The three items of garbage can be bins or cans/containers or three bulky items.

Examples include:

Two bins and one broken chair

Two black garbage bags and one bin

Three bins

Three plastic waste bags

The City of Ottawa provides examples of the new three-item garbage limit, which takes effect Sept. 30. (City of Ottawa/release)

Yellow bags

Starting in November, any garbage over the three-item limit must be placed in a yellow bag.

Yellow bags will be sold in packages of four for $17.60.

“There is no limit to the number of yellow bags that can be purchased and set out on garbage day,” the city says.

The city says large bulky items and furniture cannot be bagged.

Excess waste can also be taken to the Trail Road Landfill. The minimum fee for disposing of garbage is $35.

Here is the list where yellow bags are available:

Ottawa’s Client Service Centre locations during business hours.

Retailers

Beacon Hill Home Hardware, 1934 Montreal Road located in Ogilvie Square.

Bridlewood Home Hardware, 90 Michael Cowpland Drive.

Capital Home Hardware, 736 Bank Street.

Elmvale Acres Home Hardware, 1910 St. Laurent Boulevard located in Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre.

Leitrim Home Hardware, 4836 Bank Street.

Manotick Home Hardware, 1166 Beaverwood Road located in the Mews of Manotick.

Morris Home Hardware, 1226 Wellington Street.

Stittsville Home Hardware, 6001 Hazeldean Road.

Trudel Home Hardware, 329 March Road.

Orleans Home Hardware, 470 Charlemagne Boulevard.

Richmond BMR, 6379 Perth Road.

Recreation and Community Centres