Creepy display scares a Kanata neighbourhood ahead of Halloween

A pumpkin-headed monster wilts the life from dozens more from an eight-foot beast which haunts Barrow Crescent in Kanata. Oct. 20, 2022. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) A pumpkin-headed monster wilts the life from dozens more from an eight-foot beast which haunts Barrow Crescent in Kanata. Oct. 20, 2022. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina