Crash involving car carrier spills vehicles onto Highway 401 west of Brockville, Ont.

A collision on Highway 401 between Brockville and Kingston resulted in an unusual spill.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash between a car carrier and a smaller commercial vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Reynolds Road, not far from the Thousand Islands Bridge.

The collision caused the car carrier to spill some of the vehicles it was carrying into the median.

The drivers of both the car carrier and the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One westbound lane has been closed in the area and police are asking drivers to be patient.