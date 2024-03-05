OTTAWA
    • CPKC rail crews repair 'large pothole' in Monkland, Ont. that affected more than 20 cars

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Crews have repaired a large pothole near a railway crossing in Monkland, Ont. that damaged so many vehicles that Ontario Provincial Police had to warn people about it.

    OPP posted an advisory on X, formerly Twitter, Monday night about a "large pothole" in the southbound lane of Highway 138 in Monkland, just north of County Road 43, about 80 km southeast of downtown Ottawa.

    "Please slow down and proceed with extreme caution," the post said.

    According to Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Constable and media relations officer Serge Duguay, more than 20 vehicles were affected by the pothole, which was on the north side of the tracks.

    Duguay said rail crews were called in to fix it.

    A spokesperson for CPKC told CTV News Ottawa in an email that crews repaired the pothole on Tuesday.

    Police announced Tuesday evening that the highway fully reopened after repairs were completed.

    CTV News Ottawa asked OPP and CPKC just how big the pothole was, but unfortunately, neither could provide the hole's dimensions. 

