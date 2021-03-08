OTTAWA -- Fourteen more neighbourhoods in Ottawa are now open to vaccine appointments.

Adults 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care can now book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine if they live in one of the following neighbourhoods:

Bayshore-Belltown

Carson Groves-Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows

Hunt Club East – Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook-McArthur

Parkwood Hills

Sheffield Glen

Stewart Farm

Vanier North

Vanier South

Last week, Ottawa launched vaccine appointments for residents of seven high-priority neighbourhoods.

Eligible residents can call 613-691-5505 to book their appointment. You can call between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Service is available in multiple languages.

You can check to see if you are eligible by clicking here.

More popup clinics

The city is also expanding the locations of its popup clinics for vaccine appointments. Dates and times will be confirmed as you book your appointment.

Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road

AMA Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Road

Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch Street

Centre Pauline-Charron, 164 Jeanne Mance St

Emerald Plaza Branch of the Ottawa Public Library, 1547 Merivale Road

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill Street

Pat Clark Community Centre, 4355 Halmont Drive

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Avenue

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté Street

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre, 3380 D’Aoust Avenue

All residents 90 and older can get a vaccine starting this week

If you're 90 or older and don't live in one of the above neighbourhoods, you will be able to book a vaccine appointment starting this week.

Starting Wednesday, Ottawa residents born in or before 1931 living anywhere in Ottawa will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The appointments will take place starting Friday, March 12 at the Nepean Sportsplex community vaccination clinic.

Also starting Wednesday, patient-facing health care workers (doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physiotherapists, etc.) will be able to visit Ottawa Public Health's websute to pre-register for a vaccination appointment. They will get an email with the details of their appointment when it is their time in the vaccination sequencing.