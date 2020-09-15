OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in Ottawa.

The new deaths are all linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the West-End Villa long-term care home, where five residents have died.

Provincewide, 251 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with large increases in Toronto and Peel.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 3,387 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

With the four new deaths reported on Tuesday, the death toll has risen to 272 residents. This is the largest single-day increase in deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa since early June.

The number of people in hospital fell to nine from 11 on Monday, and there is now no one in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at new COVID-19 cases around eastern Ontario and the Outaouais.

The figures for eastern Ontario come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases (217 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed (115 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case (367 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case (39 cases total)

The Quebec government reported 16 new cases in the Outaouais region, for a total of 1,014 since the pandemic began. 34 residents of the Outaouais have died.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose again on Tuesday to 362 from 334 on Monday.

The last time the number of active cases was this high was on May 11, when 366 active cases were reported.

The nubmer of resolved cases rose by 20 to 2,753 or 81.3 per cent of all cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.



(Can't see this infographic? Click here.)

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (144 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (271 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (609 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (451 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (430 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (429 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (321 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Eight new cases (225 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (298 cases total)

90+ years: One new case (208 cases total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (1 case total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 19 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak was reported on Tuesday at Riverview Development Services. It has one case involving a staff member.

There are no outbreaks at any schools in Ottawa.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Aug. 20) Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain Cumberland Hub Daycare Fairfield Manor Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Global Childcare Services - Trillium Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark Portobello Manor Riverview Development Services (NEW) St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Click here for the latest figures for all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.