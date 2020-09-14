OTTAWA -- The company that manages the West End Villa long-term care home says five of its residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Extendicare sent CTV News the following statement, attributed to West End Villa Administrator Kelly Keller.

“We are deeply saddened to share that as of September 14, five of our residents have passed away from complications related to COVID-19. We have been in contact with the families of these residents and offer them our condolences in this difficult time. All families with loved ones at Extendicare West End Villa have also been informed.”

The statement went on to say that the company would not comment further, out of respect for the privacy of the residents and their families.

“We have conducted a second round of COVID-19 surveillance testing to help ensure our cohorting efforts are as effective as possible, and we expect to receive the results of those tests over the coming days,” the statement said.

At least 28 residents and five staff members of West End Villa have contracted COVID-19 since an outbreak at the home began on Aug. 30. On Monday, Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported one death at the home.