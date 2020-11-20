OTTAWA -- Centretown residents will be able to walk in for a COVID-19 test or assessment at a new COVID-19 assessment centre in downtown Ottawa next week.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce announced the new COVID-19 assessment centre at the McNabb Community Centre will open on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

The new centre is an out-of-hospital clinic where people will be assessed by a health-care provider and tested for COVID-19.

You will need to book an appointment online. The taskforce says the online booking will be released on Sunday, Nov. 22 and will continue to be made available for booking two days in advance on the Ottawa Public Health website. You can book an appointment by calling 613-737-8193.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the McNabb Community Centre on Percy Street will be open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.