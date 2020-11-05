OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing is now available at three community health centres in downtown Ottawa.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force announced the Centretown Community Health Centre, the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre and Somerset West Community Health Centre will be providing COVID-19 testing, by appointment-only.

"All three Community Health Centres (CHCs) will serve and prioritize individuals who experience barriers accessing other COVID-19 testing sites in the city, whether that is due to language or accessibility barriers," the taskforce said in a statement.

Councillors have been asking Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital for more testing options in Centretown, Lowertown, Vanier and Sandy Hill to accommodate residents unable to travel to other testing facilities.

Here is a look at the hours of operation and how to book an appointment:

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper Street will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson Streetwill offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles Street will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

COVID-19 testing is available for adults and children over six months of age at the Centretown and Sandy Hill sites. Adults and children aged 13 years and above is available at the Somerset West facility.