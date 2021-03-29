OTTAWA -- Children 10 and up can now be tested for COVID-19 at the city's drive-thru testing site at the National Arts Centre.

The site in the NAC's parking garage was previously only taking bookings for anyone 14 and older.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the NAC drive-thru testing site can be a more convenient option for families with cars.

"Residents stay in their cars throughout the entire testing process and the site has extra capacity and frequently has excess appointment slots each day," the taskforce says.

Tests are available at the site seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients must register at City Hall parking garage before being tested at the National Arts Centre parking garage. You're asked to arrive at City Hall parking garage, Elgin Street entrance at your appointment time.

Staff from CHEO also operate the COVID-19 CHEO assessment centre for kids at the Brewer Arena seven days per week for children aged two months to 18 years.

To book a testing appointment at any COVID-19 testing centre, visit Ottawa Public Health's website: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx