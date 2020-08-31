OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

112 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario.

The Chair of the OCDSB says they're not ready for a return to school yet, but will be by Sept. 8 – the first day of school.

The Dovercourt Recreation Centre expects summer programs will resume today after a camp leader tested positive last week

The federal goverment is examining the idea of testing travelers for COVID-19 at the airport.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

16 new cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Sunday, marking a full week of double-digit increases.

Despite the figure, the number of active cases fell slightly, to 200 from 209, after a surge in resolved cases.

Three new outbreaks were declared, each with only a single case.

One week left to prepare for back-to-school

The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board of Trustees says she is confident the board will be ready for back-to-school on Sept. 8.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA on Sunday, Lynn Scott said the board isn't ready yet, but they will be next week.

She expects more information on staggered start dates will be coming from schools today, and the board is preparing videos for parents to show them and their children what the insides of schools will look like when they return.

Dovercourt Rec Centre optimistic programs will resume today

The Dovercourt Recreation Centre is optimistic summer programs will resume today after a positive case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak with the Dovercourt Recreation Centre childcare and summer camp. One person tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Dovercourt Recreation Centre Executive Director John Rapp says he is "optimistic" programs will resume as usual on Monday with camp leaders who have tested and confirmed negative.

Could COVID-19 testing come to the airport?

The federal government could be considering giving COVID-19 travelers a COVID-19 test at the airport after returning from abroad.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam made the comments in a press briefing on Friday.

Tam said that while the rule to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Canada, regardless of symptoms is a proven public health measure, health officials are looking at the effectiveness of testing travelers at different times after they land.

And finally…

"Wetland Hero" is not a new video game, but rather a special accolade given out by Ducks Unlimited, and a 12-year-old Ottawa boy has earned the honour.

Liam McMullen cleaned out and documented duck nest boxes over the spring.

The boxes house ducks and give them a place to lay eggs.

It's something that would normally be done by high school students, but with the pandemic shutting down school activities, Liam and his dad Bill McMullen took it upon themselves to clean up the boxes to make them ready for new baby ducks.