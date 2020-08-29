OTTAWA -- Dovercourt Recreation Centre is optimistic summer programs will resume on Monday after a camp leader tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak with the Dovercourt Recreation Centre childcare and summer camp. One person tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Dovercourt Recreation Centre Executive Director John Rapp says the centre was informed on Thursday that a camp leader tested positive for COVID-19.

"The exposure was not at Dovercourt, but through family members. All are recovering fine at home, and isolating," said Rapp.

"We have not heard of any other cases or signs or symptoms from anyone else at Dovercourt. At this time it is only one confirmed case, we acted with an abundance of caution and closed down camps for the remainder of the week."

Rapp says all campers and staff that had any contact with the confirmed case have been notified of the situation and their potential risk exposure.

"The few that had direct contact are self isolating and have been encouraged to seek testing," said Rapp.

Over 700 campers have attended Dovercourt Recreation Centre camps this summer. Strict protocols were in place all summer to keep camp groups and staff separated, and registration was limited.

Rapp says Dovedrcourt Recreation Centre is "optimistic" it will be able to resume programs as usual on Monday with camp leaders who have tested and confirmed negative.