OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, marking a full week of double-digit increases in the case count.

The 16 new cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday are among 112 new cases reported across Ontario.

(Can't see this infographic? Click here.)

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,946 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The death toll remains at 266 residents.

There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications. Two people are in intenstive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Around the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported one new case (192 cases total) and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new case.

11 new infections have been reported in the Outaouais, for a total of 821 since the pandemic began.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health; Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, and; Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health are reporting no new cases on Sunday.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa fell slightly in Sunday's report.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 200 active cases, down nine from Saturday.

The drop in cases was driven by a large increase in the number of resolved cases. OPH says 2,480 cases are considered resolved, which accounts for 84.2 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result if the case does not result in death.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

CASES BY AGE

Half of the new infections reported on Sunday were in people in their 20s.

Here is a breakdown of the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (113 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (204 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (507 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (399 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (362 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (397 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (284 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (200 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (278 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (202 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 11 active instiutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Three new outbreaks were added on Sunday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Christian Horizons

Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp)

Forest Hill Long-term Care Home (NEW)

Garry J. Armstrong

Landmark Court

Oakpark Retirement (NEW)

Rockcliffe Retirement Residence

St. Louis Residence

Timberwalk Retirement Community (NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.