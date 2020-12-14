OTTAWA --
Starting today, new COVID-19 restrictions are in place for parts of eastern Ontario.
On Friday, the Ontario government announced it would be placing the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit under stronger measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Here is a look at what restrictions are in place in eastern Ontario.
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
YELLOW-PROTECT
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
ORANGE-RESTRICT
-
Ottawa Public Health
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
RESTRICTIONS
-
Private gatherings (green, yellow, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
-
Public events (green, yellow, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
-
Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, yellow, orange levels): 30% capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
-
Schools (green, yellow, orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.
-
Child care (green, yellow, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
-
Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
-
Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions (ex. no private rooms)
-
Contact information for one patron per seated party is required
-
Buffet style service is prohibited
-
Line-ups outside must be managed by the establishment and require two metres of distance between customers and face coverings
-
Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering
-
Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
YELLOW PROTECT
Measures from previous level and:
-
Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
-
A maximum of six people may be seated together
-
Contact information for all seated patrons is required
-
Music volume must be lowered to limit the need for shouting
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from previous levels and:
-
The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 50
-
A maximum of four people may be seated together
-
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Alcohol may only sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
-
Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
Sports and recreational fitness
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in area with weights or fitness or exercise equipment
-
A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
-
Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
-
Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
-
Measures must be in place to prevent shouting by instructors and members of the public
-
Face coverings are required except when exercising
-
Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Spacing between patrons increased to three metres in areas with weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes
-
A maximum of 10 people is allowed per room indoors and 25 outdoors in fitness or exercise classes
-
Contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility is required
-
Reservations are required for entry; one reservation for teams
-
A safety plan is required to the prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
-
No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
Retail
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
-
Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers; face coverings are required
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
-
Shopping malls must have a safety plan prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Contact information is required from all patrons
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
Services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited
-
Bath houses, other adult venues, and sensory deprivation pods are closed (some exceptions)
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Cinemas
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
-
A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
-
Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Contact information is required from all patrons
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors per facility
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Meeting and event spaces
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors,with exceptions for wedding, funeral and religious services, rites or ceremonies (see above)
-
Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
-
A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
Exceptions for court services and government services
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Contact information is required from all seated patrons
-
A limit of 6 people may be seated together
-
Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
A maximum of 50 people indoors per facility
-
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
A limit of 4 people may be seated together
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
-
Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
-
A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
-
Table games are prohibited
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Contact information is required from all patrons
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Performing Arts Facilities
GREEN-PREVENT
-
A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
-
Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
-
Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
-
Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
-
Drive-in performances are permitted
YELLOW-PROTECT
Measures from the previous level and:
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Contact information is required from all patrons
-
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
ORANGE-RESTRICT
Measures from the previous levels and:
-
Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
-
No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health