OTTAWA -- Starting today, new COVID-19 restrictions are in place for parts of eastern Ontario.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced it would be placing the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit under stronger measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a look at what restrictions are in place in eastern Ontario.

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit

YELLOW-PROTECT

  • Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit

RESTRICTIONS

  • Private gatherings (green, yellow, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
  • Public events (green, yellow, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
  • Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, yellow, orange levels): 30% capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
  • Schools (green, yellow, orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.
  • Child care (green, yellow, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
  • Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
  • Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions (ex. no private rooms) 
  • Contact information for one patron per seated party is required
  • Buffet style service is prohibited
  • Line-ups outside must be managed by the establishment and require two metres of distance between customers and face coverings   
  • Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering
  • Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

YELLOW PROTECT

Measures from previous level and:

  • Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. 
  • Alcohol may only be sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • A maximum of six people may be seated together
  • Contact information for all seated patrons is required
  • Music volume must be lowered to limit the need for shouting
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from previous levels and:

  • The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 50
  • A maximum of four people may be seated together
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alcohol may only sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
  • Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

Sports and recreational fitness

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in area with weights or fitness or exercise equipment
  • A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
  • Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
  • Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • Measures must be in place to prevent shouting by instructors and members of the public
  • Face coverings are required except when exercising  
  • Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Spacing between patrons increased to three metres in areas with weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes
  • A maximum of 10 people is allowed per room indoors and 25 outdoors in fitness or exercise classes
  • Contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility is required
  • Reservations are required for entry; one reservation for teams
  • A safety plan is required to the prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
  • No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)

Retail

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
  • Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers; face coverings are required

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • Shopping malls must have a safety plan prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Contact information is required from all patrons
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • Services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited
  • Bath houses, other adult venues, and sensory deprivation pods are closed (some exceptions)
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Cinemas

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
  • A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
  • Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Contact information is required from all patrons
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors per facility
  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Meeting and event spaces

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors,with exceptions for wedding, funeral and religious services, rites or ceremonies (see above)
  • Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
  • A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Exceptions for court services and government services

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and  9 a.m.
  • Contact information is required from all seated patrons
  • A limit of 6 people may be seated together
  • Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • A maximum of 50 people indoors per facility
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • A limit of 4 people may be seated together
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health 
  • A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
  • Table games are prohibited

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Contact information is required from all patrons 
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request 

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health 

Performing Arts Facilities

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
  • Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
  • Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
  • Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
  • Drive-in performances are permitted

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Contact information is required from all patrons
  • A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request  

ORANGE-RESTRICT 

Measures from the previous levels and:

  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health 