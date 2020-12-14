OTTAWA -- Starting today, new COVID-19 restrictions are in place for parts of eastern Ontario.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced it would be placing the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit under stronger measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a look at what restrictions are in place in eastern Ontario.

GREEN-PREVENT

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

YELLOW-PROTECT

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

RESTRICTIONS

Private gatherings (green, yellow, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)

10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained) Public events (green, yellow, orange levels) : 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)

50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained) Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, yellow, orange levels) : 30% capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors

30% capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors Schools (green, yellow, orange levels) : All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.

All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit. Child care (green, yellow, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit.

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables

Face coverings required except when eating and drinking

Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions (ex. no private rooms)

Contact information for one patron per seated party is required

Buffet style service is prohibited

Line-ups outside must be managed by the establishment and require two metres of distance between customers and face coverings

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

YELLOW PROTECT

Measures from previous level and:

Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Alcohol may only be sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A maximum of six people may be seated together

Contact information for all seated patrons is required

Music volume must be lowered to limit the need for shouting

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from previous levels and:

The maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 50

A maximum of four people may be seated together

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alcohol may only sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

Sports and recreational fitness

GREEN-PREVENT

Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in area with weights or fitness or exercise equipment

A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors

Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league

Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Measures must be in place to prevent shouting by instructors and members of the public

Face coverings are required except when exercising

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Spacing between patrons increased to three metres in areas with weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

A maximum of 10 people is allowed per room indoors and 25 outdoors in fitness or exercise classes

Contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility is required

Reservations are required for entry; one reservation for teams

A safety plan is required to the prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)

Retail

GREEN-PREVENT

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers; face coverings are required

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Shopping malls must have a safety plan prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)

GREEN-PREVENT

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Contact information is required from all patrons

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

Services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited

Bath houses, other adult venues, and sensory deprivation pods are closed (some exceptions)

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Cinemas

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors

A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information is required from all patrons

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors per facility

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Meeting and event spaces

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors,with exceptions for wedding, funeral and religious services, rites or ceremonies (see above)

Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted

A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Exceptions for court services and government services

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information is required from all seated patrons

A limit of 6 people may be seated together

Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

A maximum of 50 people indoors per facility

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

A limit of 4 people may be seated together

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A maximum limit of 50 people is in place

Table games are prohibited

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information is required from all patrons

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and:

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Performing Arts Facilities

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Drive-in performances are permitted

YELLOW-PROTECT

Measures from the previous level and:

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol is permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information is required from all patrons

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Measures from the previous levels and: