OTTAWA -- The company that runs the Carlingview Manor long-term care home on Carling Avenue now says 131 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, alongside 55 staff members.

Earlier this week, Revera said there were 119 residents and 48 staff who had tested positive, following a mass swabbing at the home. Revera also said 11 residents had died because of COVID-19.

In their latest media update on Tuesday, Revera added 12 more residents and 7 staff to the numbers of infected residents and workers, and said a twelfth person had died.

The update, attributed to Revera's chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins, repeated the message that Revera is doing everything it can to keep residents and staff safe through use of personal protective equipment, isolating residents and staff who have tested positive, and frequently cleaning high-touch areas.

Residents who have not tested positive continue to have meals in dining rooms. Revera says they are maximizing physical distancing during meal times. Isolated residents are served meals in their rooms. Group activities have been cancelled and replaced with one-on-one activities.

Carlingview Manor has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with 186 total cases, according to the home's management. Ottawa Public Health's daily reports, which are based on data from Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) doesn't match Revera's reporting, but the province admits data from iPHIS can sometimes be delayed.

Ottawa Public Health's latest outbreak report shows there have been at least 455 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa's long-term care homes. At least 52 people in care homes have died from COVID-19, which accounts for roughly 73 per cent of all of Ottawa's confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.