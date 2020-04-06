OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Montfort Hospital after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the outbreak at the institution in its Monday afternoon update. According to the OPH website, the outbreak at the Montfort Hospital is in “Ancillary Staff.”

In a statement, the Montfort Hospital says “the decision to declare an outbreak was made in collaboration with Ottawa Public Health, even though the outbreak involved only a few staff members.”

The Montfort Hospital does not know how the individuals were infected, but all are in self-isolation.

“Colleagues who may have been exposed have been contacted and informed of the appropriate measures to be taken, and the occupational health and safety service continues to provide the necessary follow-up.”

Any staff members at the Montfort Hospital who shows symptoms must immediately leave the hospital, and be tested for COVID-19.

The Montfort Hospital has banned visitors due to the pandemic.

There are now outbreaks at seven institutions in the City of Ottawa, including the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.