OTTAWA -- Public health officials in Gatineau are warning of a COVID-19 outbreak at The British Pub & Restaurant in Aylmer.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l'Outaouais confirmed the outbreak at the pub on Rue Principale on Monday.

Officials say there have been fewer than five cases among workers, and the risk is considered low.

The owner has closed the restaurant temporarily, the CISSS de l’Outaouais said in a news release.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between March 5 and 12 should self-monitor for symptoms and call 1-877-644-4545 if they develop them. They can also access the COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.