The sun will now rise after 7 a.m. in Ottawa for the next three months

Ottawa residents will not see the sun rise before 7 a.m. now until February, as the days get shorter and the temperatures continue to fall.

The sun is set to rise at 7 a.m. today. The next time the sun will rise before 7 a.m. is February 18.

After the sun rises today, it will be a mainly sunny Wednesday in Ottawa, with below seasonal temperatures.

The temperature was -5 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like -9. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 3 C.

Clear tonight. Low -4 C, with the wind chill near -9.

Increasing cloudiness on Thursday. High 2 C.

Friday will be sunny. High 5 C.

The outlook for the weekend calls for sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures.

Saturday will be sunny and a high of 7 C for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa.

Sunshine continuing on Sunday. High 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.