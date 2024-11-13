OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • The sun will now rise after 7 a.m. in Ottawa for the next three months

    A sunny fall day at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTWV News Ottawa) A sunny fall day at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTWV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa residents will not see the sun rise before 7 a.m. now until February, as the days get shorter and the temperatures continue to fall.

    The sun is set to rise at 7 a.m. today. The next time the sun will rise before 7 a.m. is February 18.

    After the sun rises today, it will be a mainly sunny Wednesday in Ottawa, with below seasonal temperatures.

    The temperature was -5 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like -9. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 3 C.

    Clear tonight. Low -4 C, with the wind chill near -9.

    Increasing cloudiness on Thursday. High 2 C.

    Friday will be sunny. High 5 C.

    The outlook for the weekend calls for sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures.

    Saturday will be sunny and a high of 7 C for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa.

    Sunshine continuing on Sunday. High 7 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.

