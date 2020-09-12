OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at one of Ottawa's long-term care homes has expanded to at least 15 positive cases.

In a statement to CTV News on Saturday, Chris Smith, Administrator at Extendicare Laurier Manor, said 11 residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sept. 1.

"All COVID-19 positive residents at the home are cohorted and receiving care in their rooms, and all staff who have tested positive are isolating at home," Smith said. "We have conducted an additional round of testing of all residents and staff and expect to receive the remaining results over the coming days. Staffing levels are stable and outbreak protocols have been implemented across the home, with enhanced cleaning measures and PPE use by all staff."

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at Laurier Manor. The first started April 13 and lasted more than two months. It was one of the most severe outbreaks in Ottawa. Between April and June, the long-term care home saw 103 cases between residents and staff, and 25 residents died.

The current outbreak is one of 10 declared outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the city, as of Saturday's update from Ottawa Public Health, and one of 20 outbreaks overall.

"We cannot know for certain where the outbreak originated as community spread in the area is an active concern and COVID-19 cases in Ottawa have been rising in recent weeks," Smith said. "We are working closely with Ottawa Public Health, the Ministry of Long Term Care and local hospitals to ensure we have any support needed as we care for our residents and work to remove the virus from our home."

West End Villa, another Extendicare long-term care home, has also seen a growing outbreak, with 28 residents and five staff members testing positive, as of Saturday.